Thursday 26 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Ant Financial to buy MoneyGram for US$880m

    News in brief

    Alipay parent company Ant Financial has entered into a “definitive agreement” to acquire money transfer services provider MoneyGram for about US$880m. “The transaction will connect MoneyGram’s money transfer network of 2.4bn bank and mobile accounts and 350,000 physical locations with Ant Financial’s users,” Ant Financial says. “The combination will provide consumers in over 200 countries and territories with convenient and accessible financial services.”

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 26 January 2017, 16:36

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , ,

    More headlines...

     
     