    Galaxy S8 to get iris scanner for payments authentication?

    Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone will come with an iris scanner to allow owners to unlock their devices and authenticate purchases with their eyes, according to The Guardian. The technology was first made available on the company’s Galaxy Note 7 device unveiled in August 2016. “The Galaxy S8 will also come with an artificial intelligence assistant, which can perform tasks such as object recognition,” the publication reports.

