NXP predicts ePassports will become virtual mobile identities

News in brief

PARTNER NEWS: The electronic passport could soon become a “virtual mobile identity” that will allow owners to interact with and authenticate applications, as well as send credentials to other electronic devices using NFC smartphones and wearables, according to NXP. “The ePassport is evolving from just being a travel document to being a government-issued root credential for other applications, including a virtual mobile identity,” the company says. NXP has identified virtual mobile identity as one of three “distinct” global trends for electronic passports, along with increasing functionality and stronger security.