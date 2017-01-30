Monday 30 January 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Indians to get mobile wallet insurance

    News in brief

    Indian mobile wallet providers may soon be required to insure their customers’ money. “The government is mulling over bringing insurance into the segment, on the lines of debit and credit cards,” Business Standard reports. “It has already held three meetings with mobile wallet and insurance companies and hopes to bring in the new regulations to make it mandatory for mobile wallets to insure money. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will soon come out with the rules.”

    Published • Last updated 30 January 2017, 11:46

