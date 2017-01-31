Square cuts processing costs to promote Apple Pay

Mobile POS provider Square is encouraging small traders across the US to promote Apple Pay to customers by letting them process more than US$12,000 worth of Apple Pay payments for free — a saving of $350 in processing costs. “Sellers can request a free Apple Pay marketing kit with collateral encouraging customers to pay with their iPhone or Apple Watch and staff training materials to educate employees about accepting Apple Pay,” Square says.
