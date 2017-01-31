Tuesday 31 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Square cuts processing costs to promote Apple Pay

    Mobile POS provider Square is encouraging small traders across the US to promote Apple Pay to customers by letting them process more than US$12,000 worth of Apple Pay payments for free — a saving of $350 in processing costs. “Sellers can request a free Apple Pay marketing kit with collateral encouraging customers to pay with their iPhone or Apple Watch and staff training materials to educate employees about accepting Apple Pay,” Square says.

    Published 31 January 2017

