Indian banks sign up for Aadhaar Pay

More than 14 banks have signed up to support Aadhaar Pay, a service set to be unveiled by the Government of India that will enable consumers to receive and make payments using biometrics. “They can visit any merchant, share their Aadhaar number and verify themselves using biometrics to pay and receive money,” law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference reported by Live Mint. Aadhaar Pay will be available through the BHIM mobile payment service launched in India by president Narendra Modi earlier this year.
