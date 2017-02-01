Samsung Pay preps for Indian debut

Wednesday 1 February 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Samsung Pay is preparing to launch in India. “A message that says ‘The future of payments is coming soon!’ pops up as soon as you start using the Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge running Android 7.0 in India,” SamMobile reports. “If you dig a little deeper, you can find the Samsung Pay app installed on the phone, which is proof enough that the South Korean electronics giant is almost ready to launch Samsung Pay in India.”

