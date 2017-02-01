Tostitos tortilla chip bags use NFC to order an Uber when consumers are too drunk to drive

US consumers can now order a discounted Uber ride by tapping their NFC smartphone against a bag of Tostitos tortilla chips when they have had too much to drink. The bag detects the presence of alcohol on a person’s breath and shows either a green or red steering wheel to alert the consumer of whether or not they are safe to drive home.

“The limited-edition bags contain a sensor connected to a microcontroller calibrated to detect small traces of alcohol on a person’s breath,” says the Frito-Lay-owned company. “When any trace of alcohol is detected, the LEDs turn red and form a steering wheel, revealing an Uber code and a ‘Don’t drink and drive’ message.”

The Uber code can be entered into the Uber app to book a taxi, or fans can call for a ride by tapping their NFC smartphone against the tortilla chip bag. Uber ride orders placed through the Party Safe Bags will be discounted by US$10 through a collaboration with the taxi hailing company and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

The Party Safe Bags have been designed in collaboration with Goodby Silverstein & Partners and are available nationwide “during and after” the Super Bowl on February 5.

A video gives an overview of the Party Safe Bags:

“For a football fan, there is a lot of emotion involved with a game,” Roger Baran, creative director at Goodby Silverstein & Partners, told Adweek. “It’s easy to drink more than you planned. And a lot of times all you need to stop short of driving after drinking is a friend who calls you off. On Sunday of the big game, we want Tostitos to be that friend.”

“Our goal is to remove 25,000 cars from the roads that Sunday evening,” adds Jennifer Saenz, Frito-Lay’s chief marketing officer. “Whether watching the big game at a friend’s house or at a local bar, a safe ride home is just a few taps away. By simply entering a participating Tostitos UPC code in the Uber app, fans nationwide can receive $10 off an Uber ride.”