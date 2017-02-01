India Budget: New measures to promote mobile payments

The Indian government has unveiled new measures to promote a digital economy during its 2017 Budget speech, including “the imminent launch of Aadhaar Pay, a merchant version of the Aadhaar-enabled payment system”, The Times of India reports. Two new schemes will be launched to promote the use of the BHIM mobile payments app, while “the government decided to remove all duties on point-of-sale devices, fingerprint readers and similar devices” to promote cashless transactions.
