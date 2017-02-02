The amount of money spent around the world using a mobile wallet will rise by nearly 32% this year to US$1.35tn, Juniper Research predicts. In Europe, the implementation of PSD2 (Payment Services Directive 2) should “spur further competition within the European wallet space, with existing players poised to introduce additional services to complement their payment offerings,” the research firm adds.
- Google to shut down Hands Free mobile payments pilot
- Samsung to bring Mini version of Samsung Pay to all Android handsets
- Mobile wallet spending to rise 32% in 2017
- Indian government unveils sweeping proposals to reduce the use of cash
- India Budget: New measures to promote mobile payments
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP