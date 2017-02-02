Mobile wallet spending to rise 32% in 2017

Friday 3 February 2017 | RSS

 
    The amount of money spent around the world using a mobile wallet will rise by nearly 32% this year to US$1.35tn, Juniper Research predicts. In Europe, the implementation of PSD2 (Payment Services Directive 2) should “spur further competition within the European wallet space, with existing players poised to introduce additional services to complement their payment offerings,” the research firm adds.

    Published 2 February 2017

    • Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP

      Under promise, over deliver. PayPal and Apple Pay both topped 50% in 2016.

