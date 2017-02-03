Contactless tins triple charity donations

News in brief

The average size of donations made to a UK charity using contactless collection tins was more than three times larger than the average cash donation, The Telegraph reports. The NPSCC participated in a Barclaycard trial from September 2016 and found the average donation using contactless cards or devices at the terminals, which could accept cash or contactless payments, was £3.07. People who donated cash gave on average £1. Barclaycard says UK charities could be missing out on up to £82m (US$102m) by not accepting contactless donations.