Tim Hortons and Burger King to get mobile order and pay?

News in brief

Customers at Tim Hortons and Burger King restaurants in Canada will soon be able to order and pay in advance using a mobile phone app. Parent company Restaurant Brands International has been trialling the service in Ontario and Miami since December 2016, and plans to launch in the spring, Global News reports. “The expansion would see the app rolled out to the roughly 4,000 Tim Hortons and Burger King locations across Canada,” the publication adds.