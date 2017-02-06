Turkish bank offers ATM cash withdrawals with eye scans

News in brief

Customers of Turkish bank Yapı Kredi can now log in to their mobile banking app and withdraw cash from ATMs with a scan of their eyes through an integration with EyeVerify’s Eyeprint ID platform. “Once the user has logged in to the mobile app on their phone with Eyeprint ID by the ATM, they simply scan a QR code from the ATM, input the amount they want to withdraw on their app and the ATM spits out the money,” EyeVerify told NFC World.