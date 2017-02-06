Monday 6 February 2017 | RSS

 
    France to increase contactless limit to €30

    The contactless spending limit in France will increase from €20 (US$21) to €30 (US$32) at the end of this year. From March 2017, contactless payment terminals will be reconfigured to accept payments up to the new limit and, from October, new bank cards will be issued to consumers. According to French bank card association Groupement des Cartes Bancaires, about 40% of consumers will have their new card with the €30 spending limit by the end of 2018.

