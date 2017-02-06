Liverpool gets own currency built with blockchain

Tuesday 7 February 2017 | RSS

 
    The UK city of Liverpool has launched its own digital currency using blockchain technology supplied by Tel-Aviv-based digital wallet provider Colu. The Liverpool Local Pound (LLP) is available through Colu’s app. Users can top it up using a credit card and will receive five free LLPs when signing up, equalling £5 (US$6). “Transactions happen at the swipe of a finger and the money is transferred between accounts immediately,” The Telegraph reports.

