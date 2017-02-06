Tuesday 7 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Apple Pay to add loyalty?

    News in brief

    “Close financial partners and job postings on Apple’s career page hint that the company is interested in more closely integrating Apple Pay into loyalty programs that reward customers for using the mobile wallet,” Quartz reports. The idea is that “retailers can tie their own loyalty programs into Apple Pay, so that people using the system can rack up points just as they would if paying by cash or a physical credit card,” the publication adds.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 6 February 2017, 16:23

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     