Samsung Pay to get Amex support for India launch?

Samsung is partnering with American Express for the launch of Samsung Pay in India, expected in the first half of 2017, according to a source quoted by Mashable. The company may be “exploring opportunities with giants such as Visa and Mastercard as well,” the publication adds. Reports that Samsung Pay is currently preparing to launch in India emerged last week.
