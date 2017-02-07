Wednesday 8 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Cities will launch own digital currencies ‘within 10 years’

    Cities will begin separating from their country’s national currency to launch their own digital money within 10 years, according to the CEO of blockchain-based financial network Bluzelle. “Blockchain and digital currencies make now the right time for a city to adopt its own currency,” Pavel Bains writes in an opinion piece published by CoinDesk.

    Published • Last updated 7 February 2017, 12:46

