Cities will launch own digital currencies ‘within 10 years’

Cities will begin separating from their country’s national currency to launch their own digital money within 10 years, according to the CEO of blockchain-based financial network Bluzelle. “Blockchain and digital currencies make now the right time for a city to adopt its own currency,” Pavel Bains writes in an opinion piece published by CoinDesk.
- Apple Pay most popular mobile payment service among US retailers, survey finds
- GoCardless warns customers after burglary
- Eight in 10 US consumers would prefer an Amazon Go automated store to traditional shopping
- Bluetooth rail ticketing service to include biometrics?
- Proxama signs South African EMV deal
Explore: