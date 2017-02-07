Chrome 56 adds BLE connectivity to web apps

Consumers can now communicate with nearby Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices through web apps using Google’s Chrome 56 update for Android. “With Chrome 56, your web apps can communicate with nearby BLE devices in a secure and private manner using the Web Bluetooth API,” Google’s Pete LePage says in a blogpost. He adds this can also be combined with physical web beacons to control nearby devices. Google began supporting the physical web in its Chrome browser in February 2015.
