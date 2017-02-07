Music fans pay for drinks with finger veins

Customers at London music venue Proud Camden can now pay for orders using Fingopay finger vein technology and get £10 cashback to spend on their next visit. “We rely heavily on speed of service,” says venue founder Alex Proud. “As such we need to avoid time-consuming payment problems.”
