    Music fans pay for drinks with finger veins

    Customers at London music venue Proud Camden can now pay for orders using Fingopay finger vein technology and get £10 cashback to spend on their next visit. “We rely heavily on speed of service,” says venue founder Alex Proud. “As such we need to avoid time-consuming payment problems.”

