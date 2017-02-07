Proxama signs South African EMV deal

PARTNER NEWS: Proxama has signed a five-year contract with a “leading South African insurance and financial services provider” for the supply of in-house EMV card issuing, PIN management and card life cycle management. “The customer will benefit from Proxama’s in-depth experience of smart card deployments in South Africa and around the world,” says the company’s Patrick Regester.
