    Bluetooth rail ticketing service to include biometrics?

    Fingerprint and iris scanning technology “could eventually” be incorporated into a Bluetooth and geolocation-based ticketing service to be piloted by UK rail firm Chiltern Railways in July 2017. The proposal from Rail Delivery Group aims to help in “reducing delays and increasing the number of passengers through the gates at busy times”.

