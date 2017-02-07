Wednesday 8 February 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    GoCardless warns customers after burglary

    Fintech startup GoCardless has contacted customers to warn of possible data loss after a break-in at its London offices in January. The company, a gateway for direct debit payments taken from consumers’ bank accounts, says it lost 19 password-protected laptops in the raid. “All of our payment processing systems are secure, remain uncompromised and were unaffected by the burglary,” GoCardless says.

