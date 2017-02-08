Rakuten Pay to support 14 e-money services

News in brief

Japanese ecommerce and internet giant Rakuten is to add support for 14 electronic money services to its in-store payment system from summer 2017. Rakuten Pay will accept payments through Rakuten Edy — Rakuten’s own electronic money service which brings with it support for Android Pay — as well as QuicPay+, iD and Aeon Group’s Waon, and nine transportation card issuers: Suica, Pasmo, Kitaca, Toica, Manaca, Icoca, Sugoca, Nimoca and Hayakaken.