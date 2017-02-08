Wednesday 8 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Three in 10 use mobile for Pay with Amazon purchases

    News in brief

    Nearly a third (32%) of all transactions made through Pay with Amazon — the service that lets customers make online payments on third-party merchant websites using the information already stored in their Amazon account — were done on a mobile device in 2016. More than 33m people have now used the service to make a purchase, with its payment volume nearly doubling last year.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 8 February 2017, 11:43

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     