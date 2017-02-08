Three in 10 use mobile for Pay with Amazon purchases

Nearly a third (32%) of all transactions made through Pay with Amazon — the service that lets customers make online payments on third-party merchant websites using the information already stored in their Amazon account — were done on a mobile device in 2016. More than 33m people have now used the service to make a purchase, with its payment volume nearly doubling last year.
- Singapore’s Nets network moves to mobile payments
- ‘World first’ plastic NFC tag opens up new possibilities for NFC deployments
- PayPal launches Slack payments bot
- Chinese mobile payments rise for Lunar New Year
- Rakuten Pay to support 14 e-money services
Explore: