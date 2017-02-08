Wednesday 8 February 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Chinese mobile payments rise for Lunar New Year

    The volume of payments made by Chinese consumers during the 2017 Lunar New Year holiday using their smartphones and China UnionPay’s contactless payment service “increased nearly 21-fold, year on year,” news agency Xinhua reports. “Password-free payment under 300 yuan (US$44) surged a whopping 165-fold compared to the same period last year,” it adds.

