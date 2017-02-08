Samsung Pay goes live in Thailand

Samsung Pay has begun rolling out across Thailand following its launch through an early access programme in October 2016. Supporting partners include Mastercard, Visa, KCC, Bangkok Bank, Citibank, KasikornBank, KTC and Siam Commercial Bank. “We hope Samsung Pay will play a big role in transforming Thailand in line with its national e-payment strategy,” says Samsung’s Wichai Pornpratang.
- Singapore’s Nets network moves to mobile payments
- ‘World first’ plastic NFC tag opens up new possibilities for NFC deployments
- PayPal launches Slack payments bot
- Chinese mobile payments rise for Lunar New Year
- Rakuten Pay to support 14 e-money services