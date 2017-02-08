Wednesday 8 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Samsung Pay goes live in Thailand

    Samsung Pay has begun rolling out across Thailand following its launch through an early access programme in October 2016. Supporting partners include Mastercard, Visa, KCC, Bangkok Bank, Citibank, KasikornBank, KTC and Siam Commercial Bank. “We hope Samsung Pay will play a big role in transforming Thailand in line with its national e-payment strategy,” says Samsung’s Wichai Pornpratang.

    Published • Last updated 8 February 2017, 11:24

