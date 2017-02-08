Wednesday 8 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    PayPal launches Slack payments bot

    News in brief

    PayPal customers in the US, UK, Australia and Canada can now send money to each other using a PayPal bot on team messaging service Slack. “Install the PayPal bot available on the Slack App Directory,” PayPal says. “Once installed, link your PayPal account and set your preferred transaction settings — sending money from your PayPal account to a friend is as easy as typing ‘/PayPal send $5 to @Dave’.”

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 8 February 2017, 12:34

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , Trials and live services: , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     