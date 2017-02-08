PayPal launches Slack payments bot

PayPal customers in the US, UK, Australia and Canada can now send money to each other using a PayPal bot on team messaging service Slack. “Install the PayPal bot available on the Slack App Directory,” PayPal says. “Once installed, link your PayPal account and set your preferred transaction settings — sending money from your PayPal account to a friend is as easy as typing ‘/PayPal send $5 to @Dave’.”
