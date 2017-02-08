Singapore’s Nets network moves to mobile payments

Wednesday 8 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Singapore electronic payments network Nets is to go “digital and contactless” within the coming weeks. “The function will be available in several forms including credit cards, which are due to be issued by banks in this half of the year, mobile phones and even wearables,” The Straits Times reports. “The contactless function will let users make payments with Nets below S$100 (US$70).” Nets is due to roll out its Nets Pay mobile payments service with banks “soon”.

