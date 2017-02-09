Friday 10 February 2017 | RSS

 
    US mobile payment transactions to reach $282bn by 2021

    The total volume of mobile payment transactions in the US will reach US$282.9bn by 2021, Forrester estimates. “Mobile in-person payment will grow the fastest, increasing to 6.8 times its size between 2015 and 2021,” the research firm says. Mobile remote payments, including in-app, will grow 2.7 times its current size by 2021, while mobile P2P payments “will continue to have the smallest market share despite quadrupling during the next five years”.

