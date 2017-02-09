Thursday 9 February 2017 | RSS

 
    LG to abandon mobile payments platform plans?

    LG will not launch its LG Pay mobile payments platform on the upcoming LG G6 device due to time constraints and the company may be abandoning its plans to launch the service altogether, South Korean publication Newsis reports. The company delayed the introduction of LG Pay due to issues testing the service in South Korea in September 2016.

    • Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP

      One is glad that Apple, McDonlads, and Coca-Cola legitimized mobile payments. It is not too late for others to jump on the band wagon but they have missed out on the “first mover advantage. It may be too early to decide never to enter the market.

