LG to abandon mobile payments platform plans?

LG will not launch its LG Pay mobile payments platform on the upcoming LG G6 device due to time constraints and the company may be abandoning its plans to launch the service altogether, South Korean publication Newsis reports. The company delayed the introduction of LG Pay due to issues testing the service in South Korea in September 2016.
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP