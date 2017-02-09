Gartner predicts 20.4bn connected ‘things’ by 2020

Some 8.4bn connected “things” will be in use worldwide in 2017, up 31% from 2016, with 20.4bn in use by 2020, Gartner predicts. “Total spending on endpoints and services will reach almost US$2tn in 2017,” the company says. Greater China, North America and Western Europe will represent 67% of the overall Internet of Things installed base in 2017.
