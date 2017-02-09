Bus passengers in the UK county of West Yorkshire are using QR codes and NFC at bus stops 10,000 times every week to retrieve travel information. West Yorkshire Combined Authority fitted QR codes and NFC tags on all of the county’s 14,500 bus stops in October 2015. “In 2016, passengers used QR codes and NFC chips over 400,000 times,” the organisation says.
- Bus operator reports QR and NFC adoption stats
