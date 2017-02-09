Customers of Dutch bank ING can now make a payment request and send money through Apple’s iMessage platform. The service will work through a separate mobile app so that customers can receive and send money without having to log into the ING Mobile Banking app. “This new functionality is available for customers with an Apple iPhone or iPad with iOS 10,” ING says.
ING customers get iMessage payments
