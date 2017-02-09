Friday 10 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    ING customers get iMessage payments

    News in brief

    Customers of Dutch bank ING can now make a payment request and send money through Apple’s iMessage platform. The service will work through a separate mobile app so that customers can receive and send money without having to log into the ING Mobile Banking app. “This new functionality is available for customers with an Apple iPhone or iPad with iOS 10,” ING says.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 9 February 2017, 13:13

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     