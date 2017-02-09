The mobile wallet market will exceed US$4tn by 2021, Infiniti Research predicts, up from close to $1tn in 2016. “Apple Pay has been growing steadily since launch, but its penetration is still quite low,” the research firm says. “In the app store, for example, it is used for only 1% to 1.5% of transactions. Physical stores see less than 0.8% usage of the payment method.”
- ING customers get iMessage payments
- Bus operator reports QR and NFC adoption stats
- Mobile wallet market to pass $4tn by 2021
- Gartner predicts 20.4bn connected ‘things’ by 2020
- LG to abandon mobile payments platform plans?
Explore: