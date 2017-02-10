Friday 10 February 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    3bn digital banking users by 2021

    Nearly 3bn users will have access to retail banking services through smartphones, tablets, PCs and smartwatches by 2021, Juniper Research reveals, up 53% from 2017. “Usage will continue to rise as consumers increasingly opt for banks offering the convenience of rapid, multi-channel digital services,” the research firm says.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 10 February 2017, 09:25

