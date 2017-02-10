Schiphol Airport tests facial recognition to speed up boarding

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has begun a three-month trial of facial recognition technology at one of its boarding gates. Passengers register by having their faces, passports and boarding passes scanned, and then use a separate biometric gate to board their plane. Schiphol and Dutch airline KLM say the ultimate goal is “making the boarding process as easy and quick as possible for passengers”.
