ING Direct and Macquarie Bank to add Apple Pay in Australia

ING Direct and Macquarie Bank have become the latest banks to sign up to support Apple Pay in Australia. According to the Apple Pay website, support from the banks is “coming soon” and will take the total number of Apple Pay supporting financial institutions in the country to 47. Four of Australia’s largest banks continue to hold out, however, and are continuing their fight with Apple for the right to collectively negotiate with third-party mobile wallet providers
