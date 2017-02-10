Friday 10 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    ING Direct and Macquarie Bank to add Apple Pay in Australia

    News in brief

    ING Direct and Macquarie Bank have become the latest banks to sign up to support Apple Pay in Australia. According to the Apple Pay website, support from the banks is “coming soon” and will take the total number of Apple Pay supporting financial institutions in the country to 47. Four of Australia’s largest banks continue to hold out, however, and are continuing their fight with Apple for the right to collectively negotiate with third-party mobile wallet providers

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 10 February 2017, 11:32

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     