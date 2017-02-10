Swatch to build OS for smartwatches

Swiss watchmaker Swatch is working on its own operating system for smartwatches, built in conjunction with research and technology provider CSEM. “It will be designed especially for the needs of small connected objects and, naturally, first and foremost for watches,” Swatch says. “We are aiming to launch the first products by the end of 2018.”
