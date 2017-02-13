Mobile to account for 28% of online retail spending in Europe this year

More than a quarter of all online retail sales across Europe (27.9%) will be done using a mobile device in 2017, with UK consumers spending more money in-store, online and in-app using mobile devices than any other Europeans, research released by VoucherCodes.co.uk and the Centre for Retail Research (CRR) shows.

The UK is set to spend £27.02bn (US$33.82bn) through mobile devices in the next 12 months — an increase of 26% from 2016 – totalling 40% of all online retail sales. German consumers will spend £24.54bn (US$30.71bn), followed by the French with £11.54bn (US$14.44bn).

The average transaction value across Europe was £44 (US$55) in 2016 and is set to increase to £45 (US$56) this year, the findings show, while average mobile transactions in the UK are predicted to rise to £55 (US$69) — increasing from £51 (US$64) in 2016.

“These latest figures confirm the increasing significance of mobile to both retailers and consumers, which is now the main driver for the continued growth of the online retail sector,” says Claire Davenport, managing director at VoucherCodes.co.uk.

“This year, 40 pence of every pound spent online will come from a mobile transaction — a reality that retailers simply cannot ignore. It is more vital than ever for UK retailers to evolve their mobile offering.”

The research was conducted by CRR and commissioned by VoucherCodes.co.uk parent company RetailMeNot. It is based on a combination of government information, telephone interviews with retailers and interviews with 1,000 consumers across Europe.