    Paytm targets 10m Indian mobile payments merchants

    Indian mobile wallet provider Paytm wants to increase the number of stores where its QR code-based service is available from 3.5m to 10m. “The number of offline merchants in November was close to 1 lakh (100,000) and the company had hired 10,000 field-force to ramp up the number of offline users post demonetisation,” Economic Times reports.

