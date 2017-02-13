Indian mobile wallet provider Paytm wants to increase the number of stores where its QR code-based service is available from 3.5m to 10m. “The number of offline merchants in November was close to 1 lakh (100,000) and the company had hired 10,000 field-force to ramp up the number of offline users post demonetisation,” Economic Times reports.
- Paytm targets 10m Indian mobile payments merchants
- Indian mobile wallets seek common QR code
- Australian banks drop Apple Pay fee request to focus on iPhone NFC access
- Mobile to account for 28% of online retail spending in Europe this year
- Swatch to build OS for smartwatches
Explore: