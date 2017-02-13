India to equip half a million ration shops for Aadhaar payments

News in brief

All 558,000 ration shops across India will be enabled to accept Aadhaar-based payments by June 30 this year, The Times of India reports, with all those in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan states already Aadhar-enabled. The government wants to bring all citizens under the biometrics-based ID system within the same timeframe, adding it will “not force it on people”, the report adds.