    India to equip half a million ration shops for Aadhaar payments

    All 558,000 ration shops across India will be enabled to accept Aadhaar-based payments by June 30 this year, The Times of India reports, with all those in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan states already Aadhar-enabled. The government wants to bring all citizens under the biometrics-based ID system within the same timeframe, adding it will “not force it on people”, the report adds.

