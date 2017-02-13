PCI offers guidance for multi-factor authentication

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI) has issued guidance on the “proper use” of multi-factor authentication (MFA) for preventing unauthorised access to computers and systems that process payment transactions. The Multi-Factor Authentication Information Supplement will “help organisations using, evaluating or upgrading an MFA solution understand how to implement it properly and securely,” says PCI’s Troy Leach.
