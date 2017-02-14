Tuesday 14 February 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Half of US and UK consumers want more chatbots

    Nearly half of mobile users in the US and UK (49%) say they would like more conversational chatbot and/or SMS messaging options with brands, research released by OpenMarket says. “Chatbots are more than a short-lived fad,” says the company’s Jay Emmet. “They are an untapped mobile engagement solution that consumers and businesses could benefit from both from a convenience and financial perspective.”

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 14 February 2017, 11:25

