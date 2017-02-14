Mahindra Comviva wins award for mobile wallet remittance network

News in brief

PARTNER NEWS: Mahindra Comviva has won an Aegis Graham Bell award for TerraPay, an international payment network that offers wholesale remittance services to mobile wallet providers. TerraPay connects all payment service providers “in a single global clearing and settlement network” to enable cross-border funds transfers “from any instrument and to any instrument, all identified by the individual’s mobile number,” the company says. Mahindra Comviva was also awarded for its Radar and Mobiquity Wallet platforms.