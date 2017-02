News in brief

The global wearable security devices market is expected to reach US$5.74bn by 2021, Technavio research shows. The market will grow between 2017 and 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of “close to 19% during the forecast period,” the company says. “The increased adoption of Internet of Things to manage the physical assets of an organisation is one of the key drivers of the market.”