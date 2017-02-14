Wednesday 15 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Finnish distiller adds NFC tags to gin bottles

    News in brief

    Finnish distiller Northern Lights Spirits (NLS) is to include NFC tags on premium Kalevala Gin bottles, allowing it to “instantly deliver authentication messages, brand stories, promotional offers, product news and other relevant content” to customers. The tags will “contribute significantly to consumer loyalty and the overall popularity of Kalevala Gin”, Moritz Wüstenberg, managing director at NLS, says.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 14 February 2017, 17:02

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     