    Turkish bank adds iMessage payments

    Customers of Isbank in Turkey can now send and receive money using Apple’s iMessage. The service has been added to the bank’s IsCep mobile banking app and is available for those with iPhones running on iOS 10. Money transfers of up to TRY 300 (US$81) can be sent with the service.

