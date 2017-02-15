Citi and Wells Fargo cards ‘not supported’ by Android Wear

Credit cards provided by US banks Citi and Wells Fargo are not supported by Android Wear 2.0. Google’s new version of its wearables operating system which brings host card emulation (HCE) based NFC payments to smartwatches. “At this time, these cards aren’t supported on Android Wear,” Google says, with no further details as to when support for the cards will be offered.
