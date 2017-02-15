NFC SIM ‘losing its fight’ against HCE

Wednesday 15 February 2017 | RSS

 
    The NFC SIM card is losing its fight against embedded secure elements and host card emulation (HCE) technologies which are “continuing to gain momentum due to ongoing interest from banks, financial institutions and transportation authorities,” ABI Research says. “SIM card shipments will reach nearly 6bn in 2017 and maintain relatively stable growth until 2021, despite a sharp decline in NFC SIMs worldwide.”

    Published 15 February 2017

